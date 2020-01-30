Chris Gayle to play for Pokhara Rhinos in Everest Premier League

Chris Gayle managed only 242 runs at an average of 30 in the World Cup. The Caribbean media has not been sentimental about his overstay. (Source: Reuters) Chris Gayle managed only 242 runs at an average of 30 in the World Cup. The Caribbean media has not been sentimental about his overstay. (Source: Reuters)

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has revealed that he will be a part of the upcoming Everest Premier League, Nepal’s domestic T20 tournament.

Gayle will be plying his services for Pokhara Rhinos.

“I will be visiting Nepal for the biggest sporting event, the Everest Premier League,” Gayle said in a video message on Twitter.

“Come and support my team Pokhara Rhinos and be part of a magnificent cricket fiesta,” he added.

Gayle recently took part in the Bangladesh Premier League, where he scored 144 runs in four games.

His last innings for West Indies was in the third ODI in Port-of-Spain against India in August. His last T20I was in March 2019 against England in Basseterre.

During the Windies tour to India in November 2019, Gayle recused himself stating that he wants to focus on his plans for 2020.

The 40-year old West Indies opener, who played for defending champions Jozi Stars in what was a disastrous MSL campaign for him, scored just 101 runs from six innings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App