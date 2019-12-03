Chris Gayle to play for Chattogram Challengers in BPL

Chris Gayle. (Source: AP Photo) Chris Gayle. (Source: AP Photo)

Chris Gayle, after leaving Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League (MSL), has decided to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Chattogram Challengers despite some hiccups along the way.

After putting an end to his stint in MSL, the 40-year-old had said that he would not play for the rest of the year. He had also made himself unavailable for the upcoming series in India and the Big Bash League in Australia. He had even revealed that he had no idea how his name showed up in the draft of BPL.

“I don’t even know how my name reached the BPL,” he had said. Because of his comments, Chattogram Challengers urged the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to take action against him if he does not take part in the tournament.

Later, after BCB’s clarification about the drafting process, the Chattogram-based outfit, announced on Monday that Gayle will participate in the tournament, which starts on December 11.

According to Cricbuzz, the West Indies legend showed displeasure with the remuneration offered to him by the Challengers. The team had secured the services of the T20 stalwart in the draft for USD 100000, and after much consideration, it looks set that Gayle will feature in BPL.

“We are happy to announce that Gayle will play for us and there is no uncertainty about his participation in the tournament,” said KM Rifatuzzaman, the Managing Director of Chattogram Challengers.

“He is having a hamstring problem, so we will not get him from the beginning, but we are hopeful to have him at some point in the tournament. We have finalised everything with Gayle’s agent. Some formalities are not done yet, but all those things will be completed soon,” he added.

The official also mentioned that the former West Indies captain is likely to join the team for the second half of the tournament, after January 4.

