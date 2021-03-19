Chris Gayle thanks India for sending Covid-19 vaccine to Jamaica

Windies cricketer Chris Gayle has thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending Covid-19 vaccine to Jamaica. Gayle put out his thanks-giving message in a video which is making rounds.

In the video, the Universe Boss is heard saying,” “Hon’ble PM of India and the people of India, the government of India, I want to thank you for your donation of vaccine to Jamaica, I appreciate it. Thank you so much. India, I will see you soon.”

India is providing Covid-19 vaccine to all friendly nations under the Government of India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ global initiative. Jamaica received the vaccine from India on Monday.

Another Windies cricketer Andre Russell also thanked PM Modi for sending coronavirus vaccines to his nation Jamaica. “I just want to say a big, big, big thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the India High Commission. The vaccines are here and we are excited. I would love to see the world going back to normal. Jamaica people really appreciate it and just to show that we are more than close, India and Jamaica are now brothers. I appreciate it and stay safe over there. Peace,” Russell said in a video posted on Wednesday.

The Jamaican government has also shown their gratitude to India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines. In a tweet, Jamaica PM Andrew Holness said, ” I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support.”

The Punjab Kings’ Gayle will be in India for IPL 2021 starting from April 9. After conquering the Bangalore crowds for RCB, Gayle made a quiet move to Kings XI Punjab in 2018. The Gayle-Rahul opening combination is one of the most lethal in the tournament.