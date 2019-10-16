The Hundred’s: Chris Gayle, Steve Smith headline draft as most expensive players

The self-proclaimed Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, the No.1 Test batsman Steve Smith and David Warner are among the most expensive players listed in the new domestic tournament ‘The Hundred’s’ draft to be held on Sunday.

Smith has been in sublime form as he returned to international cricket with a bang in the Ashes 2019. On the other hand, Warner struggled throughout the series and managed to register just one half-century.

The left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc is the third Australian cricketer in the list of six people who have a reserve price of 125,000 pounds ($159,400), the ECB said in a statement.

T20 veteran Lasith Malinga and Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada are also in the top bracket of The Hundred. The inaugural edition of the tournament will be played in July-August 2020.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan and West Indies destructive all-rounder Andre Russell have a base price of 100,000 pounds. There are a total of 239 players (non-UK) who are in the same bracket in the draft.

“Teams will select 12 players on the night – with a maximum of three overseas picks – who will join the already-announced England red-ball contracted players and Local Icons,” the ECB said in a statement.