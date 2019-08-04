Watch: Chris Gayle goes ballistic, hits Shadab Khan for 32 runs in an over

Vancouver Knights skipper Chris Gayle was at this destructive best on Friday against Edmonton Royals bowlers with his 44-ball 94, studded with six fours and nine sixes. However, it was Shadab Khan who was the most affected by the self-proclaimed Universe Boss’ big-hitting. The West Indies opener struck Shadab for 32 runs including four sixes and two fours in the 13th over of the run chase.

That was enough to stop Edmonton Royals from making any kind of comeback into the game, defending a modest total of 166. The Pakistani leg-spinner registered his worst bowling figures in T20 cricket and gave 66 runs from his quota of four overs and remained wicketless.

The 39-year-old Gayle was unlucky to miss out on the century as he was dismissed in the very next over. Gayle is in sublime form in GT20 Canada League, having scored 273 runs from four matches in the tournament already.

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting got rid of the Vancouver Knights’ opener. Cutting was the standout performer of the team scoring a 41-ball 72, rescuing his team from a top-order collapse followed by an economical bowling spell giving just 27 runs and taking three wickets.

However, Cutting’s effort went in vain as Vancouver Knights registered a comprehensive win chasing down the target with 21 balls to spare.