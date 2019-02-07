Chris Gayle returns to West Indies’ ODI squad to face England

Chris Gayle has been recalled to the West Indies’ 14-man squad for the first and second one-day internationals against England later this month.

Gayle, who is the Windies’ second-leading ODI runscorer, last played for his country in an ODI against Bangladesh in July 2018. Along with Gayle, Evin Lewis also makes a comeback. Wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran has also been picked.

Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse also return to the side. While Marlon Samuels, Roston Chase, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Carlos Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Sunil Ambris

Welcoming Gayle back into the squad, chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said, “We welcome the return of Chris Gayle and we are pleased to introduce Nicholas Pooran to ODI cricket for the first time.

“He is clearly a young player with undoubted talent and we believe he can add value to our middle order. Shannon Gabriel remains very much in our World Cup plans but with a heavy workload expected in the Test series, he will be considered for selection later in the ODI series.

“As we continue our Cricket World Cup preparations, the upcoming series against the top-ranked ODI side is a great opportunity for us to gauge where we are as a team.”

The first ODI will be held on February 20 at the Kensington Oval.

Windies squad: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas