‘Semi-retired’ Chris Gayle has all the fun: Checks Warner’s pockets, hugs Marsh

Chris Gayle was the man of the hour during the game between Australia and West Indies on Saturday. Wearing a beaming smile and sunglasses under a helmet, the ‘Universe Boss’ seemingly played his last World Cup game. However, the big-hitting Jamaican is hoping to exit the international stage in front of his home fans.

The events inside the stadium suggested this match was indeed Gayle’s swansong as he smashed a couple of sixes while scoring 15 runs with the bat. Later he also bowled an over where he picked the wicket of Mitchell Marsh and quite hilariously went on to hug the Australian and thanked him for the dismissal.

The Windies great was seen signing on the camera and also distributed his cricketing gears to the fans in the stands after his team lost the match by eight wickets. However, later it came to light that he is only “semi-retired” as of now.

“I’m semi-retired. I’m one away,” Gayle said ahead of the game, according to a report in the t20worldcup.com

During his fun outing on the day, Gayle’s yet another act caught everyone’s attention. The 42-year-old hilariously checked Warner’s pockets while the latter was batting.

Has Chris Gayle just checked Warner’s pocket for sandpaper 🤣🤣#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QUMM1ylFqp — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 6, 2021

After the match, speaking on the ICC’s post-match Facebook live show, Gayle clarified he has not yet retired but hinted that he is set to sign off.

“I was just having some fun today. Put everything that happened aside. I was just interacting with the fans in the stand and just having some fun seeing as it’s going to be my last World Cup game.”

Asked to clarify, Gayle laughed: “I’d love to play one more World Cup. But I don’t think they will allow me.”

“It’s been a phenomenal career. I didn’t announce any retirement but they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say ‘hey guys, thank you so much.”

(With PTI inputs)