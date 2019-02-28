Chris Gayle hints at a U-turn on ODI retirement

Before the series against England, Chris Gayle had announced that he will retire from one-day internationals (ODIs) after the World Cup in England and Wales. But since then he has amassed 347 runs in four games at an incredible average of 115.66 and a strike-rate of 120.06. As a result he is now reconsidering his decision to hang up his boots after the quadrilateral event.

On Wedneday the 39-year-old once again reminded everyone that age is just a number as he went to play a masterclass 162 of just 97 balls in the fourth ODI versus England, featuring 14 sixes and 11 boundaries.

“I think this is one of the most entertaining games I’ve ever played in,” Gayle said. “It was a fantastic game of cricket. I’ve been playing a lot of T20 cricket so it’s always going to be a difficult coming back into 50-over cricket. But eventually the body gets accustomed to the 50-over format,” ESPNCricinfo quoted him as saying.

“I just have to work on the body and then maybe you can see a bit more Chris Gayle, maybe. Things change quickly. Hopefully the body can change in the next couple of months and we can see what happens,” he added.

“To get the 10,000-run milestone is a great feeling. I’ve done it in T20 as well. It’s a fantastic achievement from my point of view. Doing it for West Indies as well, that makes it even more superb,” Gayle remarked.

“What’s the matter with the body? I’m nearly 40. But could I un-retire? We’ll see. We’ll take it slowly,” he said.

Reflecting on the defeat against Enlgland, Gayle said, “We didn’t utilise that new ball well,” Gayle said, referring to England’s opening stand of 100 within 14 overs. “If we had, we would have been chasing 380.”

“I’m sure the team are all disappointed. I can see the expression on their faces. It’s a learning process for the young players. If they do things differently they could have won. So it’s good to see that body language when you lose. When that situation comes again I’m sure it will be totally different,” he concluded.