Chris Gayle to retire from ODIs after World Cup 2019

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle announced on Sunday that he will retire from ODI format after the 2019 World Cup. In a tweet, the Windies Cricket Board said: “WINDIES batsman Chris Gayle has announced he will retire from One-day Internationals following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England & Wales.”

The announcement came just a day after the left-handed batsman was recalled for the upcoming one-day series against England. Gayle last appeared for the West Indies’ ODI side in July 2018 against Bangladesh, having missed tours to India and Bangladesh to play in the Afghanistan Premier League and the T10 League.

BREAKING NEWS – WINDIES batsman Chris Gayle has announced he will retire from One-day Internationals following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England & Wales. (More to come) #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/AXnS4umHw2 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) 17 February 2019

Despite his recent form, the explosive batsman remained in West Indies’ plans for the World Cup, which is set to start from May 30, 2019. The 39-year-old is expected to form the opening pair with Evin Lewis.

Gayle, who remains the Windies’ second-leading ODI runscorer, has scored the most centuries (23) by a West Indian in the ODI format.

In his 19 years long career, Gayle has played 284 ODIs, in which he has scored 9.727 runs at an average of 37.12. Apart from scoring 23 tons, he has also scored 449 fifties and enjoys a strike rate of 85.52.

Gayle is the only Windies player to get a double ton. He scored 215 runs in 147 balls against Zimbabwe in an ODI in 2015.