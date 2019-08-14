Toggle Menu
‘Bossed his last game’: Twitter bows to Chris Gayle’s ODI swansong

Chris Gayle smashed five sixes and eight fours on way to a blistering 41-ball 72, which propelled the Windies innings to a great start in the 3rd ODI against India.

Chris Gayle salutes the crowd after reaching his 50 against India in the 3rd ODI in Trinidad on Wednesday (AP Photo)

Chris Gayle came up with a vintage knock in the third and final ODI against India in Trinidad on Wednesday, in what is probably his last ODI outing. Gayle is yet to officially announce his retirement, but he had said at a press conference during the recent World Cup that he would retire from international cricket after the India series.

Gayle smashed five sixes and eight fours on way to a blistering 41-ball 72, which propelled the Windies innings to cross the 100-mark as early as in the 10th over. Rains came down to stop proceedings soon after Gayle’s wicket, but his knock had ensured that the home team were off to a great start and that he had played a fitting ODI finale.

Here are some of the reactions to the Gayle innings:

When Gayle walked off after being dismissed on Wednesday, the Indian team came over to greet him, congratulating him on a stellar career. The West Indies team gave him a standing ovation as he walked back.

