‘Bossed his last game’: Twitter bows to Chris Gayle’s ODI swansong

Chris Gayle came up with a vintage knock in the third and final ODI against India in Trinidad on Wednesday, in what is probably his last ODI outing. Gayle is yet to officially announce his retirement, but he had said at a press conference during the recent World Cup that he would retire from international cricket after the India series.

Advertising

Gayle smashed five sixes and eight fours on way to a blistering 41-ball 72, which propelled the Windies innings to cross the 100-mark as early as in the 10th over. Rains came down to stop proceedings soon after Gayle’s wicket, but his knock had ensured that the home team were off to a great start and that he had played a fitting ODI finale.

Here are some of the reactions to the Gayle innings:

Signs off in style. In his own inimitable style. Chris Gayle bossed in his last game too. #WIvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 14, 2019

Hope you’ll enjoy every moment of ur retirement. U will be missed but never forgotten @henrygayle 👍 Thank u for entertainment 👏 pic.twitter.com/W19Qm4xmNM — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 14, 2019

The reception given to @henrygayle by the Indians is a real ode to sportsmanship. Well done. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 14, 2019

Didn’t want this day to come 😭😟

Never felt so bad for anyone retiring. You could go on playing for like 5 more years. Anyways thank you #universeboss

The Gayle Storm will be missed. @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/kjh8IQlD5r — Anand Ravi (@anandravi99) August 14, 2019

Wish You Happy Retirement Life Universal Boss, It Was a Pleasure to Play alongside You! 😃👍🏻 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/oWHG6Px34P — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) August 14, 2019

Universe boss will be missed! What a celebrated career you’ve had, champion! @henrygayle superb last knock 👏#gayleretires — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 14, 2019

When Gayle walked off after being dismissed on Wednesday, the Indian team came over to greet him, congratulating him on a stellar career. The West Indies team gave him a standing ovation as he walked back.