In numbers: Chris Gayle’s astounding ODI career ends on a high

Chris Gayle’s one-day international (ODI) career probably comes to a close with the 39-year-old signing off in his own style during the third ODI between India and West Indies in Port of Spain on Thursday. The burly Jamaican has been representing the West Indies team for a period of almost 20 years now.

After a poor World Cup, Gayle was included in the home ODI series against India but he returned with scores of 4 and 11 in the first two matches of the series. However, those failures did not stop Gayle from breaking a slew of records and incorporating new ones instead-

# Chris Gayle is the leading run-getter for West Indies in ODI cricket.

# Chris Gayle is the only player from Windies to score 10,000 runs and pick up 100 wickets in ODI cricket. He scored 10, 480 runs and picked up 167 wickets so far.

# Chris Gayle also holds the record for most number of 150+ scores in ODIs for the Windies. In world cricket, he is one of the four players with five and more scores of 150+ in the format. Rohit Sharma (7), David Warner (6) and Sachin Tendulkar (5) are the other three players.

# Chris Gayle’s ODI career which spanned over a period of 19 years and 337 days is the fourth-longest for any player in ODI cricket.

# Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest fifty in ODI cricket for West Indies. In March 2019, Gayle hit a fifty in just 19 balls in an ODI vs England.

# Chris Gayle is one of the two players to have smashed more than 50 sixes in ODI cricket in a calendar year. AB de Villiers hit 58 from 18 innings in 2015 while Gayle hit 56 across 15 innings in 2019.

# Chris Gayle also holds the record for most no. of ODI sixes by any player in a country. He has hit 147 of them in the Carribean islands.

# Chris Gayle hit a total of 331 sixes in his ODI career; only behind Shahid Afridi’s 351. No other player has hit 300 sixes in this format thus far.

# Chris Gayle is the only player from the Caribbean Islands to have played 300+ ODI games.

# Chris Gayle’s double hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup is the only double century in ODI format for Windies. His 215 of 138 balls was the fastest double ton in Men’s ODI cricket. It was also the first double century recorded by any player in the history of World Cup.