Chris Gayle walks out of ODI arena for one last time?

Chris Gayle bowed out of ODI cricket in style, smashing 72 from 41 balls against India in the third ODI in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Advertising

Walking out to bat in a special jersey, “301”, the big-hitting opener marked the occasion of his 301st ODI with an innings to remember.

Opening the batting with Evin Lewis, Gayle forged an opening stand of 114 in 10 overs. This was the third-highest score made by a team in 10 overs after 2012.

In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, the 39-year-old Jamaican hammered five sixes and eight fours at a strike rate of 175.61 before falling to Khaleel Ahmed for 72 (41 balls).

As soon as Chris Gayle was dismissed, all the Indian players ran towards him and congratulated him. Gayle accepted the greetings of all the Indian players including India captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul (in their trademark style).

Advertising

As he walked off the field, the West Indies dressing room also rose to give him a standing ovation, as Gayle seemingly walked off into the sunset of a glorious career.

Gayle is now the most-capped West Indies player in ODIs as the big-hitting opener went past Brian Lara’s mark of 299 ODIs during the 2nd ODI of the ongoing series on Sunday.

His ridiculous ODI record for West Indies sees him bow out as the player with —

Most appearances (301) —

Most runs (10,480) —

Most centuries (25) —

Most sixes (331) —

Most fours (1,128) —

Most catches (124) —

Highest score (215*)