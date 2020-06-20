Gayle and I tried not to cry but it was an extremely sad moment: Edwards recalls Tendulkar’s last Test

Sachin Tendulkar was playing his 200th Test as his last. (Express Archive) Sachin Tendulkar was playing his 200th Test as his last. (Express Archive)

West Indies batting allrounder Kirk Edwards has revealed that he and his former teammate Chris Gayle were in tears when cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar got out for the last time in his international career during the India vs West Indies Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on June 16, 2013.

India were playing a two-Test series against the West Indies, the second of which was hosted in Mumbai. While Tendulkar did not manage to score a hundred on his last Test, the legendary Indian batsman did finish his career on a high as India won the Test within three days.

In his last Test, Tendulkar also hit a fluent 74 which featured some of his trademark cover drives and square-cuts. He was dismissed by Narsingh Deonarine when he edged one to the slip fielder Darren Sammy. But before leaving the ground Sachin went back to the pitch, touched it, and came back slowly, trying to hold back his tears.

Edwards was in the Windies squad touring India that year. Though he was not included in the playing XI, he was very much involved in the match due to Tendulkar’s retirement. Recalling the moment, Edwards told Crictracker in an Instagram Live that he and Gayle tried not to cry but it was an extremely sad moment for them.

“For the 200th Test match, I was there. It was very emotional for me as well. I had my shades on. I was next to Gayle as well. Both of us were sniffing (tearing up). We tried to not let waterfall out of our eyes. It was a very touching moment. Knowing that you’re never gonna see this guy in the park again playing cricket,” he said during the session.

The right-handed batsman also added that Tendulkar had made him comfortable initially in his career and messaged him when he was going through a tough time during England tour. “When I was having a harder time in England, I remember, in Edgbaston, he had sent me a text message. He gave me great confidence to understand that even the best go through tough times like these. It’s no problem, just keep working,” he recalled.

After the post-match presentation ceremony, Tendulkar took over the mike and talked out the people and fans who had helped him reach the pinnacle of cricket for all these years.

Tendulkar hanged his boots after playing 200 Tests for India and scored 15971 runs at an average of 53.78. But what is more astonishing is the number of centuries he had scored. In his international career, Tendulkar has scored 100 centuries with 51 of them coming in the Test format.

