Chris Gayle takes one-handed catch at slips in Global T20 Canada; watch video

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is known for his aggressive batting and records in the shortest format of the game but this time he caught everybody’s eye with a spectacular catch at first slip during the final of Global T20 Canada 2018. While playing for Vancouver Knights against West Indies B, Gayle grabbed a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Kavem Hodge off Fawad Ahmed.

Hodge edged a tossed up delivery from Ahmed that went to first slip where Gaye was stationed. He initially didn’t really anticipate as to where the ball was going but somehow got his left hand on the ball but didn’t catch it in the first attempt as it pooped out. But Gayle was quick enough to undo his mistake and grabbed the ball in the second attempt.

Vancouver Knights won the match and the tournament by 7 wickets. Batting first West Indies B were bundled out for 145 in the final. Their batsmen were off to a dismal start as they were reduced to 53/5 in the 8th over and were all out in the 18th over. Sheldon Cottrell claimed four wickets in 3.4 overs and gave away 29 runs while Fawad Ahmed returned with figures of 3/24 in 4 overs.

Vancouver too started the chase in a disappointing manner as they lost three wickets early and were left tottering at 22/3. But Rassie van der Dussen and Saad Bin Zafar stitched an unbeaten stand of 126 runs for the fourth wicket to take their side over the winning line to lift the trophy.

Vancouver Knights ended the Global T20 League as table-toppers with four wins and nine points in six matches while CWI B Team had four wins, two defeats and eight points and were placed at number two.

