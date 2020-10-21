Chris Gayle to play for Sohail Khan-owned Kandy Tuskers in Lanka Premier League

Chris Gayle has joined Kandy Tuskers which is owned by Sohail Khan International LLO. (Source: File)

Chris Gayle was picked up by Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) Players Draft on Monday after the team was bought by Bollywood actor and producer Sohail Khan.

Sohail Khan International LLO, which is a part of Sohail and his father Salim Khan’s consortium, made the investment in the Kandy-based franchise before the league starts on November 21.

Apart from Gayle, the franchise has roped in the likes of Liam Plunkett, Wahab Riaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, and Nuwan Pradeep. Hashan Tillakaratne, the former Sri Lankan skipper, is part of the Kandy coaching staff.

“There is a lot of potential in the Lanka Premier League and we are really very happy to be part of this exciting initiative. Sri Lankan fans are very passionate about the game and I am sure they will come out in large numbers to support the team,” Sohail Khan said in an official statement.

Extremely glad to confirm my participation in the #lplt20cricket as Team Owner Howsoever To clarify the misrepresentation in Media, my participation is in my personal capacity with no involvement of my family in the League or the Team. Let the games begin November 2020 — Sohail Khan (@SohailKhan) October 21, 2020

“Chris Gayle is obviously the Universe Boss, but he is not alone, we have a very good team, a good balance of youth and experience, and I am backing my team to play the final,” Salman Khan’s younger brother added.

Sohail Khan has become the fifth Bollywood actor to own a franchise cricket team in a professional T20 cricket league after Shah Rukh Khan (Kolkata Knight Riders, Trinbago Knight Riders), Juhi Chawla (Kolkata Knight Riders), Shilpa Shetty (Rajasthan Royals), and Preity Zinta (Kings XI Punjab).

“We are committed to create a world-class league with LPL and what better way than to spread the message through Bollywood and Sohail Khan,” said Anil Mohan, Innovative Production Group (IPG) CEO.

“Sohail’s love for cricket is well documented, he will not only add glamour to the whole event but he is also passionate about the sport. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than him,” he added.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Aamir, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Azam Khan picked by various franchises for the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League. pic.twitter.com/2ftmvrkJHi — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) October 19, 2020

Last week, Manvinder Singh Bisla and Manpreet Gony were picked by the Colombo Kings franchise in the LPL player’s draft along with Angelo Mathews, Faf du Plessis, and Andre Russell.

The Lanka Premier League is scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13, 2020, at two venues — Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

