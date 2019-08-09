Chris Gayle goes past Brian Lara’s record of most ODIs for West Indies

Chris Gayle broke former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara‘s ODI record as he went in to bat against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Gayle surpassed Lara in his 296th ODI to play the most number of ODIs for West Indies.

The 39-year-old also needed just 11 runs at the beginning of the match to get past the West Indies’ legend’s tally of runs in ODI cricket. However, Gayle struggled to hit the ball or rotate the strike in the rain-curtailed match and ended up playing too many dot balls.

He departed for just four runs from 31 deliveries and lost his wicket trying to hit chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for a maximum down the ground. The ball took an inside edge of the bat and into the stumps as he misjudged the length and played it too early.

He shared a 42-run partnership with opener Evin Lewis for 10.1 overs in a rain-curtailed 34 overs per side game.

The self-proclaimed Universe Boss had a disappointing run in the recently concluded World Cup, scoring 242 runs in eight matches at an average of 30.25. He scored just two half-centuries throughout the format which was one of the reasons why West Indies’ batting did not fare well in the tournament.

Before joining the West Indies ODI side, the Vancouver Knights skipper scored 277 runs in four matches in GT20 Canada league at an average of 69.25 including one century and a half-century.