Chris Gayle breaks Brian Lara’s record to become West Indies’ highest ODI run-scorer

Chris Gayle has gone past Brian Lara to become the highest ODI scorer for West Indies on Sunday. Gayle needed just seven runs to get the record to his name ahead of the second ODI against India at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. He brought up his 7th run in the match in the 9th over.

The West Indies opener achieved this feat in his record 300th ODI, becoming the only Caribbean to do so. Lara had 10348 ODI runs for West Indies. Gayle has now gone past that tally of runs.

The self-proclaimed Universe Boss had a horrific outing in the first ODI at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The 39-year-old scored just four runs from 31 deliveries. He lost his wicket to Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav trying to hit him for a maximum down the ground.

The Universe Boss @henrygayle had this to say ahead of his 300th ODI match for the West Indies!🌴🏏🔽#MenInMaroon #ChrisGayle pic.twitter.com/nxKNgpBO0r — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 11, 2019

Earlier West Indies skipper Jason Holder was impressed by the milestone Gayle was set to achieve.

“300 games is a lot of games,” West Indies captain Jason Holder said on Saturday (August 11), on the eve of the second ODI at Port of Spain.

Top 10 Most caps for West Indies in ODIs! 🌴🏏 pic.twitter.com/UkO1vcIsIN — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 11, 2019

“Some of us in the dressing room can’t even imagine that. We just hope he can get us off to a really good start tomorrow,” the skipper added.

He joined the West Indies ODI side after a successful stint for Vancouver Knights GT20 Canada League 2019 scoring 277 runs from five innings.