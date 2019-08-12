Toggle Menu
Chris Gayle breaks Brian Lara’s record to become West Indies’ highest ODI run-scorerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/chris-gayle-breaks-brian-laras-record-to-become-west-indies-highest-odi-run-scorer-5896463/

Chris Gayle breaks Brian Lara’s record to become West Indies’ highest ODI run-scorer

Chris Gayle needed just seven runs to get ahead of Brian Lara's 10348 ODI runs, a record for West Indies, before the second ODI against India. Gayle got to the mark in the ninth over of the Windies chase.

Chris Gayle, Brian Lara, Gayle breaks Lara's record, Gayle most ODI, Most ODIs for West Indies, IND vs WI 1st ODI, WI vs IND 1st ODI, India's tour of West Indies, Virat Kohli
Chris Gayle becomes West Indies’ highest ODI run-scorer in his 300th ODI on Sunday (Source: BCCI)

Chris Gayle has gone past Brian Lara to become the highest ODI scorer for West Indies on Sunday. Gayle needed just seven runs to get the record to his name ahead of the second ODI against India at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. He brought up his 7th run in the match in the 9th over.

The West Indies opener achieved this feat in his record 300th ODI, becoming the only Caribbean to do so. Lara had 10348 ODI runs for West Indies. Gayle has now gone past that tally of runs.

The self-proclaimed Universe Boss had a horrific outing in the first ODI at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The 39-year-old scored just four runs from 31 deliveries. He lost his wicket to Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav trying to hit him for a maximum down the ground.

Earlier West Indies skipper Jason Holder was impressed by the milestone Gayle was set to achieve.

“300 games is a lot of games,” West Indies captain Jason Holder said on Saturday (August 11), on the eve of the second ODI at Port of Spain.

“Some of us in the dressing room can’t even imagine that. We just hope he can get us off to a really good start tomorrow,” the skipper added.

He joined the West Indies ODI side after a successful stint for Vancouver Knights GT20 Canada League 2019 scoring 277 runs from five innings.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android