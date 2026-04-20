Chris Gayle acquires Glasgow-based franchise in Abhishek Bachchan-backed ETPL

Gayle will share ownership of the Glasgow Mugafians with India-based Mugafi group, which is in the entertainment business. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

West Indies legend Chris Gayle has taken up the co-ownership of the Glasgow franchise in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), which is scheduled to have its inaugural season later this year.

Retired Indian stalwarts Rahul Dravid and Ravichandran Ashwin were linked to that particular franchise, but BBC Sport reported that they have now targeted the Dublin side.

Gayle will share ownership of the Glasgow Mugafians with India-based Mugafi group, which is in the entertainment business. It’s an Artificial Intelligence-assisted writing platform that helps writers create stories, scripts and screenplays.

“Stepping into the role of co-owner of Glasgow Mugafians marks an exciting new chapter for me,” Gayle said.