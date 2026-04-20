Chris Gayle acquires Glasgow-based franchise in Abhishek Bachchan-backed ETPL

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West Indies legend Chris Gayle has taken up the co-ownership of the Glasgow franchise in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), which is scheduled to have its inaugural season later this year.
Retired Indian stalwarts Rahul Dravid and Ravichandran Ashwin were linked to that particular franchise, but BBC Sport reported that they have now targeted the Dublin side.
Gayle will share ownership of the Glasgow Mugafians with India-based Mugafi group, which is in the entertainment business. It’s an Artificial Intelligence-assisted writing platform that helps writers create stories, scripts and screenplays.
“Stepping into the role of co-owner of Glasgow Mugafians marks an exciting new chapter for me,” Gayle said.
“Europe represents cricket’s final frontier, and the ETPL has the potential to unravel promising local talent and nurture future heroes who will strengthen the sport in that region. I can’t wait to get started on this new journey.”
Indian actor and film producer Abhishek Bachchan is a part-owner of the league in conjunction with Rules Sport Tech, a private Indian company. The tournament will be run with the collaboration of the cricket boards of the Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland with teams based out of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Glasgow and Belfast.
Teams have been sold for a 10-year period with the inaugural season scheduled to be held from August 26 to September 20.
The Amsterdam Flames franchise is co-owned by former Australian captain Steve Waugh and hockey legend Jamie Dwyer and businessman Tim Thomas. It will be led by Mitchell Marsh in the first edition.
The Edinburgh Castle Rockers are co-owned by former New Zealand cricketers Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum, with Mitchell Santner named as skipper.
The Irish Wolves, based out of Belfast, are co-owned by Aussie cricketer Glenn Maxwell and Rohan Lund, former Group Chief Executive Officer of NRMA, an Australia-based insurance company. The former is slated to lead the side as well.
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