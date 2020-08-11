Match referee Chris Broad penalises son Stuart for ‘inappropriate language’

Stuart Broad was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct. (Source: AP)

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match earnings by referee Chris Broad, who incidentally happens to be the cricketer’s father, for ” “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction” in the recently concluded Manchester Test.

The incident occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan’s second innings on Saturday, when Broad used inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah.

“Broad was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” the ICC said in a statement.

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Broad, for whom it was the third offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to three,” it explained.

“Broad’s previous breaches were on 27 January this year during the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, and on 19 August 2018 in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge,” it added.

Broad, 36, has admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by his father. No formal hearing was conducted. On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Steve O’Shaughnessy levelled the charge.

