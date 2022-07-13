‘Chiru Kaise hai tu’: Cricketer Ravi Teja posts picture with his U-15 roommate Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has been struggling to score runs for a while now, received a heartwarming gesture from cricketer Dwaraka Ravi Teja, one of Kohli’s former teammates.

Ravi Teja represents Meghalaya in the domestic circuit and had shared the change room with Kohli during their U-15 days. Despite performing well in the domestic circuit, Ravi Teja has not played for India. He also amassed 133 runs against Gujarat in the last year’s Ranji Trophy.

Met him aftr 6 yrs after IPL in UK & 1st thing he tells me is Chiru Kaise hai tu? U-15 days we were roommates & I used to watch chiranjeevi’s songs on tv & he danced to them & from then on Chiru was nickname we gave each other..It was great seeing u Chiru🤗 @imVkohli #viratkohli pic.twitter.com/HJfclzIMMC — D.B.Ravi Teja (@dwarakaraviteja) July 12, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Teja met Kohli in England, and shared the conversation he had with the former India captain.

He took to Twitter and posted, “Met him after 6 yrs after IPL in UK & 1st thing he tells me is Chiru Kaise hai tu? U-15 days we were roommates & I used to watch Chiranjeevi’s songs on tv & he danced to them & from then on Chiru was nickname we gave each other..It was great seeing u Chiru”.

Kohli missed out the 1st ODI of the England series due to a mild groin strain. Kohli, who hasn’t scored a century since 2019, has been going through a lean patch for quite some time. He managed to score 1 and 11 in his two outings against England in T20Is. He had scored only 31 runs across two innings during the Birmingham Test.