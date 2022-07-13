scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

‘Chiru Kaise hai tu’: Cricketer Ravi Teja posts picture with his U-15 roommate Virat Kohli

Ravi Teja represents Meghalaya in the domestic circuit and had shared the change room with Kohli during their U-15 days.

Updated: July 13, 2022 1:58:47 pm
Virat Kohli with Ravi Teja.(Twitter/D.B.Ravi Teja)

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has been struggling to score runs for a while now, received a heartwarming gesture from cricketer Dwaraka Ravi Teja, one of Kohli’s former teammates.

Ravi Teja represents Meghalaya in the domestic circuit and had shared the change room with Kohli during their U-15 days. Despite performing well in the domestic circuit, Ravi Teja has not played for India. He also amassed 133 runs against Gujarat in the last year’s Ranji Trophy.

Teja met Kohli in England, and shared the conversation he had with the former India captain.

He took to Twitter and posted, “Met him after 6 yrs after IPL in UK & 1st thing he tells me is Chiru Kaise hai tu? U-15 days we were roommates & I used to watch Chiranjeevi’s songs on tv & he danced to them & from then on Chiru was nickname we gave each other..It was great seeing u Chiru”.

Kohli missed out the 1st ODI of the England series due to a mild groin strain. Kohli, who hasn’t scored a century since 2019, has been going through a lean patch for quite some time. He managed to score 1 and 11 in his two outings against England in T20Is. He had scored only 31 runs across two innings during the Birmingham Test.

