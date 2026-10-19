Chinmay Sutar becomes 2nd batter in history of Ranji cricket to score 400

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Mizoram player Chinmay Sutar has scored 400 in the Ranji Plate Division against Nagaland at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima on Monday. Sutar became the second player to score a quadruple century in domestic cricket, with the first one being BB Nimbalkar, who, playing for Maharashtra, scored 443* against in Pune in 1948.
Sutar became the 10th player overall to score 400 in the history of the game and joined the elite list of batters that includes Brian Lara, Don Bradman and other big names.
Lara scored a marathon 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in the year 1994. He scored another 400-run mark again later in his career, this time playing for West Indies against England; it was 400 not out in 2004.
Pakistan’s Hanif Mohammed came close to 500, but fell one run short, scoring 499 in 1959, playing for Karachi against Bahawalpur in the domestic tournament.
In his debut match, Sutar scored 99 and was run out. Before that, the southpaw plied his trade in Mumbai, playing for the esteemed domestic side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before moving on to Mizoram.
In the stellar innings, Sutar smashed 46 boundaries and seven sixes. He was 231 when the last batter, Lalrempuia, joined him. After Sutar’s century, Sutar declared the innings at 581/9 in the end, with Sutar unbeaten on 400 runs from 517 deliveries.
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|BC Lara
|501*
|427
|62
|10
|Warwickshire
|v Durham
|Birmingham
|2 Jun 1994
|Hanif Mohammad
|499
|–
|64
|0
|Karachi
|v Bahawalpur
|Karachi
|8 Jan 1959
|DG Bradman
|452*
|465
|49
|0
|NSW
|v Queensland
|Sydney
|3 Jan 1930
|BB Nimbalkar
|443*
|–
|49
|1
|Maharashtra
|v Kathiawar
|Pune
|16 Dec 1948
|WH Ponsford
|437
|–
|42
|0
|Victoria
|v Queensland
|Melbourne
|16 Dec 1927
|WH Ponsford
|429
|–
|42
|0
|Victoria
|v Tasmania
|Melbourne
|2 Feb 1923
|Aftab Baloch
|428
|–
|25
|0
|Sind
|v Baluchistan
|Karachi
|18 Feb 1974
|AC MacLaren
|424
|–
|62
|1
|Lancashire
|v Somerset
|Taunton
|15 Jul 1895
|SA Northeast
|410*
|450
|45
|3
|Glamorgan
|v Leics
|Leicester
|20 Jul 2022
|GA Hick
|405*
|469
|35
|11
|Worcs
|v Somerset
|Taunton
|5 May 1988
|BC Lara
|400*
|582
|43
|4
|West Indies
|v England
|St John’s
|10 Apr 2004
(More to follow)