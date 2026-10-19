Chinmay Sutar becomes 2nd batter in history of Ranji cricket to score 400

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Sutar became the 10th player overall to score 400 in the history of the game and joined the elite list of batters that includes Brian Lara, Don Bradman and other big names.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 03:12 PM IST
SutharMizoram player Chinmayi Suthar. (Instagram)
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Mizoram player Chinmay Sutar has scored 400 in the Ranji Plate Division against Nagaland at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima on Monday. Sutar became the second player to score a quadruple century in domestic cricket, with the first one being BB Nimbalkar, who, playing for Maharashtra, scored 443* against in Pune in 1948.

Sutar became the 10th player overall to score 400 in the history of the game and joined the elite list of batters that includes Brian Lara, Don Bradman and other big names.

Lara scored a marathon 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in the year 1994. He scored another 400-run mark again later in his career, this time playing for West Indies against England; it was 400 not out in 2004.

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Pakistan’s Hanif Mohammed came close to 500, but fell one run short, scoring 499 in 1959, playing for Karachi against Bahawalpur in the domestic tournament.

In his debut match, Sutar scored 99 and was run out. Before that, the southpaw plied his trade in Mumbai, playing for the esteemed domestic side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before moving on to Mizoram.

In the stellar innings, Sutar smashed 46 boundaries and seven sixes. He was 231 when the last batter, Lalrempuia, joined him. After Sutar’s century, Sutar declared the innings at 581/9 in the end, with Sutar unbeaten on 400 runs from 517 deliveries.

 

Player Runs Balls 4s 6s Team Opposition Ground Match Date
BC Lara 501* 427 62 10 Warwickshire v Durham Birmingham 2 Jun 1994
Hanif Mohammad 499 64 0 Karachi v Bahawalpur Karachi 8 Jan 1959
DG Bradman 452* 465 49 0 NSW v Queensland Sydney 3 Jan 1930
BB Nimbalkar 443* 49 1 Maharashtra v Kathiawar Pune 16 Dec 1948
WH Ponsford 437 42 0 Victoria v Queensland Melbourne 16 Dec 1927
WH Ponsford 429 42 0 Victoria v Tasmania Melbourne 2 Feb 1923
Aftab Baloch 428 25 0 Sind v Baluchistan Karachi 18 Feb 1974
AC MacLaren 424 62 1 Lancashire v Somerset Taunton 15 Jul 1895
SA Northeast 410* 450 45 3 Glamorgan v Leics Leicester 20 Jul 2022
GA Hick 405* 469 35 11 Worcs v Somerset Taunton 5 May 1988
BC Lara 400* 582 43 4 West Indies v England St John’s 10 Apr 2004

(More to follow)

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