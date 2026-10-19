Chinmay Sutar becomes 2nd batter in history of Ranji cricket to score 400

Mizoram player Chinmay Sutar has scored 400 in the Ranji Plate Division against Nagaland at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima on Monday. Sutar became the second player to score a quadruple century in domestic cricket, with the first one being BB Nimbalkar, who, playing for Maharashtra, scored 443* against in Pune in 1948.

Sutar became the 10th player overall to score 400 in the history of the game and joined the elite list of batters that includes Brian Lara, Don Bradman and other big names.

Lara scored a marathon 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in the year 1994. He scored another 400-run mark again later in his career, this time playing for West Indies against England; it was 400 not out in 2004.