Chinese women cricket team all out for 14, all-time lowest score in T20Is

China women cricket team gave a terrible performance against United Arab Emirates at the Thailand T20 Smash, as they were skittled out for 14 runs, the lowest ever score in a Twenty20 international match, for men or women. The margin of victory for UAE was also the largest ever in women’s T20Is.

Playing at the Thailand T20 Smash, the Chinese women cricket team were bowled out in under an hour and with 10 overs to spare after UAE opted to bat first. This comes as a big disappointment for the International Cricket Council, who have been trying to popularise the game in China. However, the latest performance by the team is unlikely to inspire the country to consider taking up the sport.

After the United Arab Emirates posted 203 for 3, the Chinese women, who are ranked 25th of 47 countries, failed miserably with Hin Lili becoming the top-scorer with just four runs. Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar are the other participants of the Thailand T20 Smash.

This is not the first time that the Chinese cricket team has failed to make a mark at the International forum. Last year in October, China’s men were bowled out for just 30 runs in their 2020 ICC World Twenty20 regional qualifying match against hosts Malaysia, who then cantered to victory, taking only 19 balls to secure the 31 runs needed without the loss of a wicket.