China bowled out for 26, Nepal chase down total in 11 balls

Nepal defeated China by 10 wickets. (Source: ICC)

China faced yet another embarrassing result on the cricket field as they were bundled out just for 26 runs by Nepal in a World T20I qualifier match. The side earned their fifth consecutive defeat in the tournament as Nepal chased down the total in just 11 balls.

For China, opening batsman Yan Jongjiang returned with the top score of 11 runs, with the next biggest contribution made by extras (9). A total of eight batsmen were dismissed for duck as Sandeep Lamichhane, who plays for Delhi Daredevils in IPL, registered Nepal’s best bowling figures of three wickets for four runs.

Qun Tiansen, in his first over, gave away 21 runs and Nepal made 29/0 in 1.5 overs. Opening batsman Binod Bhandari smashed 24 runs in the chase. Speaking to news agency AFP after the match, Nepal skipper Binod Das said, “The size of the country and its power do not matter (in cricket).”

He added: “We shouldn’t undermine them because they may take over in future as they have the capacity to invest in infrastructure and skill development.”

It is the second time China have registered a total of 26 in the tournament as they earlier made the same score against Singapore. Throughout the tournament, China have had scores of 35 for 9 against Thailand, 45 against Bhutan and 48 against Myanmar.

