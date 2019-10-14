Chidambaram’s son takes aim at BCCI ‘election’ of Amit Shah’s son

With Jay Shah, the son of India Home Minister Amit Shah, set to take over as BCCI secretary without opposition later this month, questions have been raised.

Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, who was in the UPA government, has said: “What if I had been “elected” as

BCCI Secretary during UPA when my father was the Home Minister of India? How would the “Nationalists” n Bhakts have reacted?”

Jay Shah on Monday filed his nominations paper for the post of BCCI secretary ahead of the October 23 BCCI elections. He is expected to be elected unopposed at the board’s Annual General Meeting on October 23.

With Shah as the secretary and Sourav Ganguly as the new President, the imminent change in Indian cricket administration has been dubbed as the ‘Ganguly-Shah regime’.

There have been allegations of political colour to another BCCI appointment as well. Arun Dhumal, who is Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s brother, has been nominated as the new BCCI treasurer.