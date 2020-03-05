Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha set to play Ranji Trophy final

Wriddhiman Saha, Cheteshwar Pujara are set to feature in Ranji Trophy final Wriddhiman Saha, Cheteshwar Pujara are set to feature in Ranji Trophy final

Cheteshwar Pujara will be back in action for his state team Saurashtra in the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final against Bengal which begins on March 9 in Rajkot.

“Cheteshwar will be back for sure, Ravindra I am not sure,” Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat said after his side’s semi-final win over Gujarat.

“We [Pujara and I] have been constantly in touch, he cares for the team as much as I do. Right now, he is in the flight back from New Zealand and I am sure he will be quite happy once he lands in Mumbai,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Unadkat as saying.

“Having Cheteshwar back will play on their [Bengal’s] mind as well. Whenever he is around, our batting unit plays differently, they have this confidence that there is someone of his calibre in our team. Plus, he does take some sort of pressure off me when there are situations like this.”

However, Ravindra Jadeja’s participation is still in doubt.

Wriddhiman Saha was also included in the 16-member Bengal squad for the final. Saha, who was left out of the playing XI in the Tests in New Zealand, will play as the wicketkeeper, while Shreevats Goswami remains a specialist batsman.

