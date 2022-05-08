Cheteshwar Pujara in county: An uppercut six off Shaheen Afridi, then a gritty century

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his impressive form in the ongoing season of the County Championship, notching up his fourth successive hundred in the County Championship Div 2 for Sussex against Middlesex on Saturday. Coming into bat with Sussex at 6/2, Pujara battled Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi in a fiery spell and even counter-attacked the left-arm pacer with an uppercut that flew over the ropes for a six. His punch off the backfoot was equally sublime as Afridi was forced to change his length early in his spell.

Afridi even went around the wicket to Pujara but the 34-year-old cautiously left the deliveries in the corridor of uncertainty to the keeper.

Pujara brought up his 50 from 67 balls, which included six fours and a solitary six. He also brought up his fifth-century partnership in four matches when the 100-run stand came up with Tom Alsop. The senior Indian batter reached his century with a quick three between the wickets off Mark Stoneman. As per the latest report from Hove, Pujara remained unbeaten on 125 off 149 balls ( 16 fours and 2 sixes) when day 3 came to a close.

Last week, Pujara scored his second double century for Sussex in the County Championship. Pujara had made 203 and faced 334 balls, in which he hit 24 fours. Overall, he has so far amassed two double hundreds, one hundred and one fifty from seven innings in county 2022.

India’s Test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday was signed up by English County cricket team Sussex to play for the 2022 season. He will also play for the club in the Royal One-Day Cup that starts on August 2.

Pujara, who has previously represented Yorkshire and Gloucestershire, was signed up to play 6 matches but it got canceled because of the coronavirus-induced pandemic.

After failing to find a buyer in the recently concluded IPL auction, Pujara has decided to ply his trade in England. He was also dropped from the Indian Test team after a below-average performance during India’s tour of South Africa.