Team management backs my approach, don’t pay attention to social media: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara, who has become one of the most dependable batsmen in the India Test team over the years but has still been dogged by question marks over his strike rate, says he feels no pressure because the India team management – including skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri – value his style of play.

“I don’t think there is too much talk (inside the team on strike rate). In media, it is described differently but the team management has been backing me on this completely. There is no pressure from the captain, coach or anyone else,” Pujara, who is currently getting much-needed family time due to the Covid-19 outbreak, told PTI on Thursday.

“I just want to clarify that when it comes to strike rate people start pointing towards the team management’s take on it, but there is no pressure on me at all. The team management understands my style of play and its importance,” he said.

The 32-year-old from Rajkot was at the receiving end of questions once again on social media as he laboured his way to 66 off 237 balls in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal. His knock was eventually part of a game-changing stand with Arpit Vasavada as Saurashtra lifted their maiden title.

United we stand. 🌟 Keep it up team Saurashtra for an epic season and an outstanding finals! Champions..🏆🎉 #Ranji pic.twitter.com/U8J4Vao3GE — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 13, 2020

On that, Pujara said, “The question that was asked on social media (during Ranji final) was why am I taking so long to score X number of runs? Whether I pay attention to that, no, I don’t. My job is to make sure that the team wins at all times.”

“I know I can”t be a David Warner or Virender Sehwag but if a normal batsman takes time there is nothing wrong in that,” he added.

