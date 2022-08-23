Cheteshwar Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his purple patch of form at the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup.
Days after scoring two consecutive hundreds in the Royal London One-Day Cup, the right-hander scored his third ton for Sussex against Middlesex on Tuesday.
Pujara reached the 100-run mark off just 75 balls with 14 fours and two sixes. Pujara’s innings was laced with 20 fours and two maximums as he scored at a breathtaking strike rate of 146.66
Pujara, who is renowned for his red-ball exploits, has been phenomenal in List-A cricket and is averaging over 55 after his brilliant knock.
He became only the second batter ever to cross the mark after Australia’s Michael Bevan, for a minimum of 100 List-A innings played.
A century from just 75 balls for @cheteshwar1. 🤩 💯
Just phemeomenal. 💫 pic.twitter.com/z6vrKyqDfp
— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 23, 2022
In his previous two hundreds, Pujara smashed a 131-ball 174, consisting 20 boundaries and five sixes. Incidentally, it was also his career-best A list score.
His first century was a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire which ultimately ended in defeat as Sussex fell short of a 311-run target, losing by four runs.
Subscriber Only Stories
Pujara has been in blistering form in the Royal One Day Cup, where he is playing for Sussex and his registered scores of 9, 63, 14*, 107, 174, 49*, 66, 132.
Top News
Latest News
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power final trailer teases Sauron’s terrifying origin story
Bengal finances stretched, Opp questions Mamata’s Durga Puja benevolence
Watch: Hundreds participate in race wearing T-rex costumes
Varane hails United’s ‘mature performance’ in win over Liverpool
Karnataka: Bajrang Dal members ‘attack’ Dalit man in Hassan district, Dalit organisations protest
Usain Bolt moves to trademark victory pose
Twitter’s former security head claims company misled regulators about bot accounts – reports
Vijay Deverakonda ‘loves being in love’ but has never said ‘love you too’: ‘I’m scared of heartbreak’
With ‘bravery’ as its new brand, Ukraine is turning advertising into a weapon of war
Karisma Kapoor recalls first ‘outdoor shoot’ with Salman Khan as Jeet completes 26 years: ‘When we were dreamers…’
#NotAMatch: Mumbai police takes help from Seema Aunty to share advice on cyber safety
‘Azad Kashmir’ remark: Court directs police to register case against Kerala MLA Jaleel
Want results on ground: Delhi HC seeks report on steps taken to rehabilitate child begging in capital
Elephant pulls out calf from muddy pit, netizens can’t help but gush over video
Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan reactions: ‘A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining’