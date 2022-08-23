Cheteshwar Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his purple patch of form at the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup.

Days after scoring two consecutive hundreds in the Royal London One-Day Cup, the right-hander scored his third ton for Sussex against Middlesex on Tuesday.

Pujara reached the 100-run mark off just 75 balls with 14 fours and two sixes. Pujara’s innings was laced with 20 fours and two maximums as he scored at a breathtaking strike rate of 146.66

Pujara, who is renowned for his red-ball exploits, has been phenomenal in List-A cricket and is averaging over 55 after his brilliant knock.

He became only the second batter ever to cross the mark after Australia’s Michael Bevan, for a minimum of 100 List-A innings played.

In his previous two hundreds, Pujara smashed a 131-ball 174, consisting 20 boundaries and five sixes. Incidentally, it was also his career-best A list score.

His first century was a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire which ultimately ended in defeat as Sussex fell short of a 311-run target, losing by four runs.

Pujara has been in blistering form in the Royal One Day Cup, where he is playing for Sussex and his registered scores of 9, 63, 14*, 107, 174, 49*, 66, 132.