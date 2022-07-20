Cheteshwar Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Updated: July 20, 2022 8:16:10 pm
Cheteshwar Pujara continued his fine form in county cricket and hit yet another double century in on Wednesday. Leading the Sussex side against Middlesex, Pujara reached the milestone in 368 balls ( 498 minutes). His effort resplendent with self-restraint and concentration was laced with 19 fours and two sixes and put Sussex in a commanding position.
Amazing to watch, @cheteshwar1. 🤩
1⃣5⃣0⃣ 👏 pic.twitter.com/Qmr0IJC02Y
— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 20, 2022
Courtesy of this knock, Pujara becomes the first Sussex player after 118 years to score 3 double hundreds in a single county season.
His good form continues from the Edgbaston Test between India and England where in the 2nd innings he had scored a half-century.
Pujara was made interim captain of Sussex following Tom Haines’ injury. Last evening, the India Test mainstay slammed his fifth century from seven county games this season.
Pujara shared a 219-run third-wicket partnership with Tom Alsop (135; 277 balls; 15×4) after Sussex was reduced to 99 for 2 inside 35 overs. Pujara’s battled through intense heat yesterday and kept batting while his partners departed. He then went on to eclipse his top score of the season (203) and holds an average of 138.00.
Pujara had begun his stint with Sussex with a double hundred against Derbyshire and followed it up with a hundred against Worcestershire and a double hundred against Durham. In May, he hit an unbeaten 170 against Middlesex which helped him get a callup to the Indian Test team after he was dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka.
Pujara (on 200*) now holds the record of the highest score by an Indian against Middlesex.
Previous highest:-
130 – Virender Sehwag (Leics) 2003
127 – Ravi Shastri (Glam) 1989
112 – Abdul Kardar (Warwicks) 1950
112 – Piyush Chawla (Somerset) 2013
