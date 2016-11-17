Cheteshwar Pujara scores 10th Test ton, third consecutive in Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 10th Test ton against England in Vizag. (Source: Reuters) Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 10th Test ton against England in Vizag. (Source: Reuters)

India could not have asked for a better start to the second Test in Visakhapatnam as they lost only two wickets in the first session and scored 92 runs against England. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had shared an unbeaten 70 run stand by then.

But the second session saw a different approach altogether. Pujara outscored captain Kohli and completed his 10th Test century and third against England. He scored his century off 184 balls.

During his innings, Puajra also crossed the 3000-run mark in Test cricket for India. He has scored 1001 runs outside India while other runs have come in India. He became the 21st player to achieve the feat for India.

Pujara has been in exceptional form and this is his sixth 50-plus score in his last nine innings. This was his third consecutive Test ton after he scored a century agaisnt New Zealand in Indore and also in the first Test agaisnt England in Rajkot.

He, alongwith with Kohli, rebuild the Indian innings after KL Rahul and Murali Vijay were dismissed early. The Vizag crowd gave Pujara a standing ovation as he reached his hundred.

Pujara used his feet with exceptional precision against spinners and found the gap with ease against the pacers. No England bowler troubled him in this Test. In the Rajkot Test, Chris Woakes, who is not playing this Test, troubled him with the short ball. He even hit Pujara on the helmet thrice with the bouncer.

Pujara was on 97* at the start of the last over before Tea but a dog stopped play in Vizag and umpire called Tea leaving Pujara at the same score. After Tea, Puajra scored the remaining three runs in the Broad over and completed his ton.

Virat Kohli was alongside him when he scored his century for India

