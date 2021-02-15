scorecardresearch
Monday, February 15, 2021
Cheteshwar Pujara run out after he loses grip of bat: Watch

Cheteshwar Pujara scrambled back and looked to be safely making his ground, till he ended up dropping his bat. With his right foot in the air, his bails were taken off.

By: Sports Desk |
February 15, 2021 11:28:25 am
ind vs engCheteshwar Pujara is run out on Day 3 of the 2nd Test (Screenshot)

India lost their first wicket on Day 3 in a bizarre fashion, as Cheteshwar Pujara’s bat got stuck in the pitch and he could not make it back into his crease in time.

Playing a flick off Moeen Ali to the leg-side, Pujara found Ollie Pope at short leg, who threw the ball quickly to Ben Foakes behind the stumps to attempt a run-out.

Pujara scrambled back and looked to be safely making his ground, but ended up dropping his bat. With his right foot in the air, Foakes took the bails off.

Wickets continued to tumble in the 2nd Test between India and England on Chennai, with the hosts losing their entire batting lineup following Pujara’s wicket within the morning session. Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli combined to form a partnership that stretched India’s lead beyond 300 before the Lunch break.

 

