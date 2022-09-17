scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara reveals snub from CSK in 2021 motivated his Royal London Cup form

In the Royal London One-Day Cup, Pujara hit three hundreds and a fifty registering scores of 107, 174, 49*, 66 and 132.

He also scored 1094 runs in the County Championship Division Two for the same club. (Twitter/Cheteshwar Pujara)

Cheteshwar Pujara stated that the snub by Chennai Super Kings in 2021, where he was part of the IPL title winning squad but did not get a game, had motivated him to change his approach while batting in shorter formats of the game. This in turn lit a fire under him and led to his recent purple patch in the Royal London One-Day Cup where he scored 624 runs in 9 matches for Sussex.

Talking to the Cricket Podcast, the veteran Indian player said, “This is a different side of my game for sure. Pitches were good, slightly flat but even those surfaces, you need to have that intent of scoring at a higher strike-rate. This is something which I have always worked on.

“I was part of CSK a year before last and when I didn’t play any games and saw the guys prepare, I told myself that if I want to play the shorter format. I always used to put a big prize on my wicket but I the shorter formats, you still want to play your shots in your game.”

“I worked on it before the Royal London One-Day Cup. I went with Grant (Flower) and spoke to him that there are some shots which I want to work. When we were training, he told me that I am executing those really well and that gave me confidence. I thought that if I could keep working on some of the lofted shots which could help me and if I can execute those, I could be successful even in shorter formats,” he added.

In the Royal London One-Day Cup, Pujara hit three hundreds and a fifty registering scores of 107, 174, 49*, 66 and 132. He also scored 1094 runs in the County Championship Division Two for the same club.

