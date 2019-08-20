India vs West Indies: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his preparation for West Indies tour

Cheteshwar Pujara, India’s middle-order batsman in Test, has put in the extra effort to prepare for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies which begins on Thursday.

After a forgettable tour of 2016, wherein he scored just 62 runs in two innings, Pujara is looking to make amends three years later.

“Really looking forward to the West Indies tour, started the preparations couple of months ago actually,” Pujara told hindustan times.

“I couldn’t opt for county because the dates clashed with this series, so had to put in hard yards separately,” he said.

“The pitches in Caribbean can surprise you with pace and bounce, so practiced on similar wickets back home in Rajkot,” he added.

His preparations are already reaping the desired results with the right-hander hitting a fine century in the recently concluded three-day warm-up game against West Indies A.

On World Test Championship

The series against the Windies also marks the beginning of India’s debut in the World Test Championship.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, the 31-year-old said, “I think it will reinstate the importance of Test cricket.”

“You can no longer go with the mindset of winning just one or two games in a series, you have to treat every game with equal importance, each game carries points so that is going to be brilliant for the game,” he concluded.