Cheteshwar Pujara provides inspiration… has set benchmark for youngsters: Shubman Gill

On Tuesday, Shubman Gill, arguably the brightest of young Indian batting talents, spoke about how Cheteshwar Pujara’s exploits in Australia could have a trickle-down effect on the youngsters like him, who aspire to play for the country. “He faced 1200-odd deliveries in Australia. To play that many balls in one series is something really great. It provides inspiration. Scoring 500 runs in a tour/series, for example, is a good performance. But playing 1,200 balls in series sets the benchmark for the youngsters,” the Punjab teenager, a U-19 World Cup-winner, said.

Gill is more of a swashbuckler. Today, he scored 91 off 119 balls against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy match at the JU Salt Lake campus ground. The 19-year-old was disappointed with the manner of his dismissal. Once again, he wants to take a leaf out of Pujara’s book to improve.

“I’m pretty happy the way I’m batting now. But surely the way I’m getting out is something I can work on. I can work on certain areas, when I’m batting good. I tend to go with the flow. In Test matches you need to bat the sessions. There’s a period when a bowler would be bowling good. There would be sessions when I will get runs. You have to differentiate those sessions.

“There’s a lot to learn from his (Pujara) batting (in this regard). His patience; the way he blunted such a world-class pace attack on those wickets. It was phenomenal. The majority of the batsmen these days focus on scoring runs. Very few concentrate on batting for a whole day. His batting inspires us.”

Gill described Pujara’s awe-inspiring batting feat Down Under — three centuries and a half-century in four Tests, and 1,258 balls faced — with reverence. Not only Pujara, captain Virat Kohli, too, would be pleased to know his commitment to Test cricket is rubbing off on the next generation of the Indian cricketers like Gill – he has a Rs 1.8 crore contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

“I see this series as a stepping-stone for this team to inspire the next lot of Test cricketers. To be passionate about Test cricket firstly, because if the Indian team respects Test cricket we know the fans are going to come in and watch Test cricket,” Kohli had said following India’s series win in Australia.