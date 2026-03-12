Cheteshwar Pujara urges MS Dhoni to bat 25-30 deliveries: ‘Don’t see a point in MS Dhoni batting at No. 8 or 9…other batter in the CSK team can do’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Chennai Super Kings’ biggest puzzle in the last couple of seasons has been when to send in MS Dhoni to bat. Last season, he played the role of a finisher who would play the impact knock, facing 8-10 deliveries in the end and deliver a blistering cameo, but contrary to that role, former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara believes that Dhoni should come earlier and face 25-30 deliveries to create impact in games.
“I don’t see a point in MS Dhoni batting at No. 8 or 9, because he has the potential to turn games around single-handedly, something no other batter in the CSK team can do. If he bats for only five or ten balls, imagine what Mahi bhai can do if he plays 25 or 30 balls,” said on Jiostar.
“I’ve been in the CSK setup. In that environment, players are very comfortable; it’s like a family. When you’re in that setup, there is clarity about what is expected of you as a player. Loyalty also comes into the picture because most of CSK’s players, if you look at the history, stay for a long time once they become part of that setup. There is a transition in the team now, so there is a bit more preference for young players,” said Pujara
As things stand, it is not clear whether Dhoni will be a sure starter. While Dhoni has been practising regularly back home in Ranchi, whether he decides to feature in all the games is likely to be decided only closer to the tournament depending on where he stands in terms of fitness and form. However, unlike before, CSK have options to fall back on in case Dhoni isn’t in a position to start.
Speaking at the end of the auction, head coach Stephen Fleming said Samson has been brought in because Dhoni would ultimately move on. “The opportunity was there,” Fleming said. “We felt we were still a little bit light in our opening batting. And we were also looking at [the fact that] at some point MS will move on. Sanju is an international-quality player and he fills that role very well, so succession planning. And just opportunity really, just again looking at refreshing and seeing what Chennai will look like in six years’ time, not two years’ time. And just making sure that there’s a succession [plan] around the players we are introducing,” Fleming said.
