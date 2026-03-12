Cheteshwar Pujara urges MS Dhoni to bat 25-30 deliveries: ‘Don’t see a point in MS Dhoni batting at No. 8 or 9…other batter in the CSK team can do’

Chennai Super Kings’ biggest puzzle in the last couple of seasons has been when to send in MS Dhoni to bat. Last season, he played the role of a finisher who would play the impact knock, facing 8-10 deliveries in the end and deliver a blistering cameo, but contrary to that role, former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara believes that Dhoni should come earlier and face 25-30 deliveries to create impact in games.

“I don’t see a point in MS Dhoni batting at No. 8 or 9, because he has the potential to turn games around single-handedly, something no other batter in the CSK team can do. If he bats for only five or ten balls, imagine what Mahi bhai can do if he plays 25 or 30 balls,” said on Jiostar.