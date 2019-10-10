Cheteshwar Pujara brushes aside Kagiso Rabada’s sledging attempts

Cheteshwar Pujara was seen going about his business as usual even in the heat of battle on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Pune on Thursday, scoring 58 over the first two sessions. He was seen engaged in a fierce contest with Kagiso Rabada, who was the most efficient bowler of the day.

In fact, it was Rabada who got Pujara’s wicket just before the Tea break. Pujara suffered a rare lapse of concentration and he sliced at a wide ball from Rabada. Faf du Plessis took a brilliant low catch at slip to get the second Indian wicket of the day.

☕ It’s Tea time in Pune! Rabada breaks the 138-run second-wicket stand by dismissing Pujara for 58 but Agarwal is rapidly approaching his second Test ton. India cruising on 168/2 in 53 overs. Follow #INDvSA live 👇 https://t.co/MO1tirNpXK pic.twitter.com/uS691M1qhm — ICC (@ICC) October 10, 2019

Rabada seemed to be enthusiastically saying something to Pujara after the wicket. Asked what exactly Rabada said, Pujara said at the press conference after the day’s play: “I can’t remember what he said. But he (Rabada) is someone who always likes to say something to the batsmen.

“As a batsman, I always know that he (Rabada) will try to disturb my concentration, not just him but any bowler, who passes a comment, so I try and avoid (listening to) what they say,” said India’s dependable No 3.

“If you are in your zone, you hardly hear what they are trying to say as you are too much focussed on what you want to do as batsman. So when you are in your own zone, you miss out what they are saying,” Pujara said avoiding any controversy.

Pujara made 58 off 112 deliveries. He hit nine fours and one six during his knock.

(With PTI inputs)