Cheteshwar Pujara signs up with English county Sussex

India’s Test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday was signed up by English County cricket team Sussex to play for the 2022 season. He will also play for the club in the Royal One-Day Cup that starts on August 2.

Pujara, who has previously represented Yorkshire and Gloucestershire, was signed up to play 6 matches but it got canceled because of the coronavirus-induced pandemic.

After failing to find a buyer in the recently concluded IPL auction, Pujara has decided to ply his trade in England. He was also dropped from the Indian Test team after a below-average performance during India’s tour of South Africa.

However, India’s national selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma had stated that the door will be open for Pujara as well as Ajinkya Rahane, who also did not find a place in the Indian squad.

Pujara has replaced Australia’s Travis Head, who requested a release due to international commitments and the birth of his first child.

“Pujara will arrive in time for the first Championship match of the season and remain until at least the end of the RL50 competition,” Sussex stated in a post on social media.

In light of that, Pujara said, “I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming season. I do look forward to joining up with the Sussex family soon and be a part of its rich cricketing history”.

“Over the years I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club’s success”, Pujara added.