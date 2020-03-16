‘You can’t bat for social media, my aim is to win’: Cheteshwar Pujara

After reaching four finals in the eight seasons, Cheteshwar Pujara has finally won a Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. (Source: cheteshwar1) After reaching four finals in the eight seasons, Cheteshwar Pujara has finally won a Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. (Source: cheteshwar1)

Days after Saurashtra claimed their maiden Ranji Trophy, the moment is yet to sink in for Cheteshwar Pujara. For, it has been a long and agonising wait for him, as Saurashtra were always the ‘nearly team’, having lost three finals in the last eight seasons. The master batsman opens up to The Indian Express about the Ranji hangover, planning for the title, his role in the side, his often misunderstood batsmanship and in a lighter vein, the social-media trolls.

Is there still a bit of Ranji Trophy hangover?

It is still there. The same day we had a small party in the evening. The next day I was flooded with messages. Whoever I met, including the former players, told me that they felt proud of us and they have never seen a day like this. The last time this region won the tournament was in 1936 when it was called Nawanagar. The next day I went to watch ‘Angrezi Medium‘ and people were talking about it (the title). That shows what it means to this part of the world.

How much planning has gone into it?

We had been planning for the last two years after Jaydev Shah stepped down. I was asked to lead the team but due to international commitments, I said no. It’s important to have a player who can lead the team throughout the season. So Jaydev Unadkat was the right choice. He is my friend and we both had a common goal. Last year, we came close and lost to Vidarbha away from home. The day we lost, we began planning for the next season. We (understood) that we needed to work on fitness, fielding and slip catching. The best part is that 7-8 players have been playing together for the last six-seven years. We understand each other’s potential. We kept small, small goals, had team bonding sessions and dinner with each other.

What was your role in this team?

I was there to help anyone at any time, whenever anyone needed me. I have watched them closely, so if I felt something ought to be told, I told them. Some of the players used to think too much (about their game), which was not needed. Someone like Chirag Jani, who was in and out of the team. So I told him that he needs to spend more time at the crease. He told me that temperament was an issue. Sometimes, his shot selection was bad. He was overthinking. I told him a few technical things and assured him that it was about getting one decent knock. The runs will come, the rhythm will fall into place and he will gain confidence. Eventually, his achievements were down to his hard work. I am not a coach, I will only suggest. I will not force anyone to change things. If they wanted to grow as cricketers, they need to trust their game.

Were you the one who emphasised on team culture? Like Mumbai has one, Karnataka has another.

Yes. We wanted to have our own team culture. We never had one. Each and everyone is looking after everyone. Even those on the bench had that positive attitude and nobody cribbed when he was dropped. Credit should go to Unadkat. He did all the team-bonding exercise.

When you were away on India duty, were you in constant touch with Unadkat?

My mind was in Rajkot even when I was with the Indian team. It is very tough to be detached from something you love the most. I love Saurashtra and I can’t think of myself without my team. I used to communicate with Unadkat, not on a daily basis but whenever it was needed, whenever he wanted to make a big decision or if he had a confusion about the playing eleven. Like the combination, Saurashtra should play away from home or on a certain type of pitch. We both had one goal, which was to win the Ranji Trophy. Unadkat has leadership ka shauq. The best part is that we are often on the same page.

Cheteshwar Pujara with Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat. (Source: Twitter) Cheteshwar Pujara with Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat. (Source: Twitter)

What’s your relationship with Unadkat?

He is like a younger brother and a close friend. Whenever he needs guidance, he calls me. Be it life or cricket, he talks openly. He was the person who danced the most at my wedding. (laughs). He is a smart bowler and smart person.

How do you put in perspective his consistency this season?

He is certainly a rarity because I have seen that the moment some players start getting good money in the IPL, they lose interest in Ranji Trophy. It is a fact, young player don’t give much importance to Ranji Trophy. So the commitment he has shown is remarkable. I have seen players, ke IPL nazdeek aa raha hai, so don’t give full effort in Ranji because they don’t want to get injured and miss out on the IPL money. He has given his heart out. He could have easily said, I will bowl fewer spells and save energy for the IPL. But he didn’t. The positive attitude of doing well in every match has helped him a lot. He has improved as a bowler, be it pace, control or swing. In the final, he bowled eight overs on the trot despite bowling 30 overs in the past two days on that pitch.

Do you think in today’s time that no one wants to become Cheteshwar Pujara?

Shayad yes, I agree. But the young generation does understand my game. Then, Test matches are getting fewer day by day, there are more white-ball games happening. So they won’t copy my style because my batting approach suits Test cricket (more). It’s not that I cannot change gears, I can play in shorter formats too. Many people have not seen me bat in white-ball cricket on TV. I know I take some time (to get in) but that’s the way I have been taught when growing up.

How do you deal with it when people say, he stays at the crease but doesn’t score?

In the first innings, I took some 200-odd balls to score 60 something but my teammates and I knew how tough the wicket was. It was a final and there was a responsibility on my shoulders. There is nothing wrong with batting slowly if the situation depends. I have to keep my ego behind, the ego of me being an international batsman and facing some bowlers who bowl at 110 kmph. If the situation is not easy and I know I can’t play my shots, then I will not. Game changes as per the pitch. Like in New Zealand, where the pitches were more challenging.

Saurashtra team posing with the Ranji Trophy after defeating Bengal in the final. (Source: cheteshwar1) Saurashtra team posing with the Ranji Trophy after defeating Bengal in the final. (Source: cheteshwar1)

How did you deal with the trolls?

You can’t bat for social media. Many of them don’t understand my game and Test cricket because they see more white-ball cricket. Yaar yeh toh bahut bore kar raha hai, kitna ball khel raha hai (He is boring us, how many balls does he need). Please understand one thing, my aim is not to entertain someone, my aim is to win for my team, be it for India or Saurashtra. Somedays I bat fast, somedays I bat slowly. I respect cricket lovers and crowd, I’m not someone who can hit sixes. I try to avoid social media, I don’t follow social media when I am playing. I am not batting for entertainment.

You must have fans who appreciate your work?

Yes, there are. When I meet them I feel happy. Things changed after the Australia series. The other day, when I was having dinner in a Mumbai suburb, an old couple told me that after Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath they watch Test matches only because of me. The other day, someone told me that people follow ODIs and T20s but thanks for keeping Test cricket alive. I’m still that classical player they are looking for in Test cricket. So these words make me happy. It keeps me motivated, it feels, nahi koi toh dekh raha hai (At least somebody is watching).

What happened in New Zealand?

For me, the biggest regret is the shot that I played during the second Test where I tried to pull. I don’t usually. I never play that kind of a shot. It happened instinctively. I still rue it, I wonder how it happened. Once I am set, I never give my wicket away.

DRS was used for the first time in domestic cricket. Any suggestion?

It’s good but the full DRS system will be better. At least, have full DRS for the final. I was inside the dressing room most of the time and I felt that if full DRS were there, we would have won the game way before.

