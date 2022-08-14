Cheteshwar Pujara hits two consecutive hundreds in Royal London One-Day Cup

Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara continued his blistering run of form when he smashed a second consecutive century in a Royal London ODI Cup match against Surrey on Sunday. His 131-ball 174 consisted of 20 boundaries and five sixes and is his career-best A list score.

In his last match, he made a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire which ultimately ended in defeat as Sussex fell short of a 311-run target, losing by four runs.

There, Pujara’s knock was studded with seven fours and two sixes including 22 runs off Liam Norwell’s 45th over.

P H E N O M E N A L 🤯 1⃣5⃣0⃣ 🔥 @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/5wAq1t346T — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 14, 2022

In the last ten over Sussex needed 102 runs to win the match. Pujara raced from 50 to 100 in just 22 balls, taking 22 off a Liam Norwell over, to keep Sussex in the game.

The 34-year-old had a terrific run in the County Championship Division Two, where he was the second-highest run-scorer with 1094 runs in 13 innings at a wholesome average of 109.40. A bucket full of runs for Sussex helped him in getting selected in the national side for the rescheduled fifth Test against England in July where he got 13 and 66 while opening the batting.