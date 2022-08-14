Cheteshwar Pujara hits two consecutive hundreds in Royal London One-Day Cup

August 14, 2022 7:48:55 pm
Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara continued his blistering run of form when he smashed a second consecutive century in a Royal London ODI Cup match against Surrey on Sunday. His 131-ball 174 consisted of 20 boundaries and five sixes and is his career-best A list score.
In his last match, he made a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire which ultimately ended in defeat as Sussex fell short of a 311-run target, losing by four runs.
There, Pujara’s knock was studded with seven fours and two sixes including 22 runs off Liam Norwell’s 45th over.
Back to back centuries for @cheteshwar1. 💯 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9F7bMlvvkF
— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 14, 2022
P H E N O M E N A L 🤯
1⃣5⃣0⃣ 🔥 @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/5wAq1t346T
— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 14, 2022
In the last ten over Sussex needed 102 runs to win the match. Pujara raced from 50 to 100 in just 22 balls, taking 22 off a Liam Norwell over, to keep Sussex in the game.
Subscriber Only Stories
The 34-year-old had a terrific run in the County Championship Division Two, where he was the second-highest run-scorer with 1094 runs in 13 innings at a wholesome average of 109.40. A bucket full of runs for Sussex helped him in getting selected in the national side for the rescheduled fifth Test against England in July where he got 13 and 66 while opening the batting.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
Latest News
Top quotes from President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden Independence Day eve speech
Mumbai Greens: Dahisar’s Zen Garden radiates a natural aura that’s hard to resist
Juve need to work hard and stay humble in title quest, says Allegri
Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14
Avoid these five disruptors for balanced hormones
Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as Mumbai cops to rob wellness centre in Delhi; held
Britney Spears’ ex convicted of trespassing in wedding raid
‘We will soon make dreams of our freedom fighters, vision of Ambedkar come true’: President Droupadi Murmu
Watch: Workers hoist national flag on world’s highest arch bridge
Surat: Four of a family die in car-truck collision
New Maharashtra ministers get portfolios; Shinde retains urban devpt, Fadnavis bags home, finance
Space news weekly recap: SSLV maiden flight troubles to SpaceX replacing Russia