scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara hits two consecutive hundreds in Royal London One-Day Cup

In his last match, he made a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire which ultimately ended in defeat as Sussex fell short of a 311-run target, losing by four runs.

By: Sports Desk |
August 14, 2022 7:48:55 pm
His 131-ball 174 consisted of 20 boundaries and five sixes and is his career-best A list score. (Twitter/Sussex Cricket)

Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara continued his blistering run of form when he smashed a second consecutive century in a Royal London ODI Cup match against Surrey on Sunday. His 131-ball 174 consisted of 20 boundaries and five sixes and is his career-best A list score.

In his last match, he made a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire which ultimately ended in defeat as Sussex fell short of a 311-run target, losing by four runs.

There, Pujara’s knock was studded with seven fours and two sixes including 22 runs off Liam Norwell’s 45th over.

In the last ten over Sussex needed 102 runs to win the match. Pujara raced from 50 to 100 in just 22 balls, taking 22 off a Liam Norwell over, to keep Sussex in the game.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weightPremium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...

The 34-year-old had a terrific run in the County Championship Division Two, where he was the second-highest run-scorer with 1094 runs in 13 innings at a wholesome average of 109.40. A bucket full of runs for Sussex helped him in getting selected in the national side for the rescheduled fifth Test against England in July where he got 13 and 66 while opening the batting.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 07:48:55 pm

Most Popular

1

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

4

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation
Karnataka

Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation

Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre
Delhi

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?
Explained

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi hosts India’s Commonwealth Games contingent
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 14: Latest News