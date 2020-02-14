Follow Us:
Friday, February 14, 2020
Must Read

Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari save the day after India capitulate on first day of red ball test

India, batting first on Day 1 of the warm-up match vs New Zealand XI, scored 263 in their first innings, most of the runs coming through a partnership between Pujara and Vihari. Four Indians bagged ducks, among them Gill and Shaw.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 14, 2020 11:40:06 am
Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari put on a 195-run stand to save India the blushes. (Twitter/BCCI)

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari saved the blushes for India on the first day of the three-day practice match against New Zealand XI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

On a day when eight Indians failed to get their scores into double digits, Pujara (93) and Vihari (101*) batted for close to five hours and bailed India out of trouble on a green pitch with help on offer for seamers. Ajinkya Rahane (18) was the only other batsman to get his score into double digits.

Four Indians bagged ducks, among them opening prospects Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw. Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin also failed to get off the mark.

India were reduced to 38/4 in the morning session itself, before the 195-run partnership between Pujara and Vihari stretched across three sessions took them to 233/5. Another flurry of wickets late in the day saw India putting up 263 at Stumps on Day 1.

Ish Sodhi and Kuggeleijn were the pick of the bowlers, with 3 wickets each.

The red ball sojourn of the tour of New Zealand could easily have started off on a nightmarish note for Team India, had it not been for a fighting partnership between Pujara and Vihari, the two Test specialists.

Scores:

Shaw 0
Agarwal 1
Pujara 93
Gill 0
Rahane 18
Vihari 101*
Pant 7
Saha 0
Ashwin 0
Umesh 9*
Jadeja 8

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colin de Grandhomme’s late carnage helps New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets, clean sweep series by 3-0
Colin de Grandhomme’s late carnage helps New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets, clean sweep series by 3-0
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 14: Latest News