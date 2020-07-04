Cheteshwar Pujara ‘getting back into the groove’ as he hits the nets

Cheteshwar Pujara gets ready for a training session. (AP/ File) Cheteshwar Pujara gets ready for a training session. (AP/ File)

Cheteshwar Pujara has hit the nets and fans couldn’t control their excitement as they heard the sound of the ball hitting the bat during the long break pushed by the coronavirus disease.

After isolating himself for more than three months, Pujara wore the cricket gloves, helmet and pad and resumed training, with the Test batting star seen hitting lofted shots.

View this post on Instagram Getting back into the groove! #saturdaysession #musictomyears A post shared by Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar_pujara) on Jul 4, 2020 at 12:17am PDT

The national team players including Pujara have an uncertain period ahead of them, not knowing when they can assemble for a training camp.

While Pujara last appeared for India in the two-match Test series against New Zealand, his next international assignment is most likely to be the impending Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in December.

International cricket is set to return for the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday’s opening day of a three-match series between England and the West Indies.

