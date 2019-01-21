Cheteshwar Pujara opens up on Australia tour, early career at Express Adda

Cheteshwar Pujara had a dream end to 2018 and started the new year in equally explosive manner in domestic cricket. When the focus prior to the Australia series had been Virat Kohli, it is Pujara that emerged well ahead of his skipper with three centuries to total 521 runs across the four matches. He, rightfully, earned the Man of the Series Award for his stupendous effort. To further signify Pujara’s superlative effort, he faced a jaw dropping 1258 balls for his 521 runs. He spoke about the exemplary tour of Australia at Express Adda in Mumbai.

“When I came to Mumbai first, travelling 45 minutes by the local train was a nightmare for me. Eventually I got used to it. As a kid I was wondering if I was doing something wrong by carrying my kit bag as I would get pushed a lot. It made me tougher and that mentally I have to get used to it. And it has helped my career,” he said on Monday.

On spiritual side: “As a kid I used to love playing video games. My mother didn’t allow it but she said if I pray for a little bit, I can play video games. She taught me to be spiritual. That is when it started. I still pray and that helps me even now in staying calm on the pitch.”

On frustration as young cricketer: “It was a tough time. But it taught me to lessons. When I was playing Ranji Trophy there were some players like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman who I couldn’t replace. From my side I could only score runs – I hit double hundreds, and then triple hundreds. You start to learn early in Ranji Trophy and first class career.”

On patient batting: “I think in the third Test against South Africa, at Johannesburg, I made sure we don’t lose wickets early on. If I was to get beaten, I had to maintain distance. When I was playing 30-40 dot balls, there was pressure. But the most important thing when you’re playing Test cricket is to be patient. It is important to handle pressure and then capitalise later when bowlers tire down and pitch settles down. I think my first run was after 40 balls and I knew it would eventually help the team.”

On sledging in Australia: “Specially against Australia I’ve realised, start of series is always on a high. In the past, we lost first Test in Pune but won in Bengaluru. I think in third Test at Ranchi, O’Keefe said to me, ‘If you don’t get out now, we’ll have to ask for wheelchairs!’ Even here, there was bit of sledging but they know I don’t respond to the sledging. I knew I had to be focused and communicate with your partner, then they can’t break you.”

What is India’s strategy on sledging? “Sometimes you have sledge because you have to disturb them. There are some who do sledge but it is important to not cross a personal line. It should be strictly related to the game but the ultimate focus should be to win the Test or the series.”

Which is the nicest team in the world? “Overall England are the ones who don’t sledge much. There are some England seamers who do sledge but England are the nicest.”

On life in England: “It is much more peaceful in England because I can walk around with my wife and family. The conditions are challenging and county cricket has taught me. Even when the ball is old, it is tough to bat. It also teaches you to be independent. I started to cook a little bit of Indian food. I’m not a good cook but I’m trying to learn. Those are the things you learn when living alone. So when I’m in Rajkot, I can help Puja (wife) too. These are platforms which have to be taken.”

On being a vegetarian: “The number of players in the squad who are vegetarian are more. Cricketers have understood the importance of diet. There is a strict diet which all Indian players are following which helps our fitness. Non vegetarian is healthy too but you have to work extra to burn those calories.”

On meeting Kumar Sangakkara: “I had a chat with Kumar Sangakkara because he is someone who has played in the county and he was a standout cricketer for me. When I spoke to him, he said there are a few shots which I need to avoid and some to go after. I spoke to him for 20-30 minutes and whatever he suggested and I used in Rajkot. It is never easy to implement it at home before the England series. It helped me prepare for the series in better manner. He didn’t interfere much with my stance. He suggested how to be successful in England. ”

Importance of Australia series: “Things are changing after the series in Australia. I haven’t done anything new. This is something cricketers in the past used to do. Because of white ball cricket, players have started going for the shots. So someone like a Virender Sehwag cannot bat like me or Rahul Dravid. Everyone has a style of playing and that is up to the individual.”

On life away from the pitch: “I am good at table tennis. I challenge all my teammates and no one comes close to beating me. At the end of the day’s play, we play that. Or sometimes we play FIFA on Playstation. It is important to play something for half an hour or an hour. When in Rajkot, I go out for movies. R Ashwin is good at TT, Rishabh Pant is next and then Karun Nair I think is best. We’ve played ten games and he has won seven or eight.”

All three of his centuries varied in substance and had different background to each ton. The 123 runs in Adelaide on the opening day of the first Test came when India were reeling at 86/5 and steered the ship to 250 on the hottest day in the city in two decades. He returned to score an equally solid 71 in the second innings to help India along for the win.

He scored his second ton in the third Test at Melbourne which came in the aftermath of the defeat at Perth. Following the win, Australian bowlers were oozing confidence but they were ruthlessly blunted by Pujara, who batted for 481 minutes, faced 319 deliveries and copped several blows en route to his 106.

With the Border-Gavaskar series in the bag, Pujara scored a 193 in Sydney which was arguably his most fluent knock of the series where he highlighted ability to defend and go on the attack in equal measure.

The middle order batsman entered 2019 in equally glorious fashion to steer Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy semifinals. Pujara scored an unbeaten 67 in the second innings against Uttar Pradesh while stitching a 136-run stand with fellow half-centurion Sheldon Jackson (73*) as Saurashtra completed the highest run-chase in a Ranji Trophy match, gunning down 372 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Stadium in Lucknow. In the first innings, Pujara suffered a rare blip to be dismissed for just 11 runs. In the last-four, Saurashtra will face Karnataka while the other semifinal will see Kerala take on Vidarbha.