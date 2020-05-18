Cheteshwar Pujara talks to Covid-19 affected fan on video call, wishes him speedy recovery

Cheteshwar Pujara wishes his fan a speedy recovery (Source: Pujara/Twitter & AP) Cheteshwar Pujara wishes his fan a speedy recovery (Source: Pujara/Twitter & AP)

India’s veteran Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara took out time to talk to one of his fans affected by the Covid-19 pandemic on a video call. Pujara posted a screenshot of his video call with his Ahmedabad-based fan on Twitter. The 32-year-old’s heartwarming gesture was lauded by his fans on Twitter.

The fan is an Assistant Professor from Ahmedabad. His timeline is filled with posts of India’s No.3 Test batsman.

Just spoke to one of my fans from Ahmedabad who is affected by Covid-19. I just wish you a speedy recovery, @hardiks47826252 . Be positive and take care 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/D0hZZbetbD — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 18, 2020

The number of Covid-19 cases in India have gone past 96,000 including over 3,000 deaths.

During the lockdown, Pujara has urged his fans to follow the rules of lockdown and take necessary precautions. He has also urged people to donate to the PM Cares fund.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is assessing the situation to set up an isolation camp for players to resume training.

ALSO READ | Will have to get used to new normal: Ishant Sharma on possible ban on use of saliva

Pujara hasn’t played an international game since India’s tour of New Zealand. He was also a part of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final at Rajkot where he scored a half-century for Saurashtra who won their maiden title under the leadership of Jaydev Unadkat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd