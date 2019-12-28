Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara takes a wicket of his second ball in Ranji Trophy

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after picking up the wicket of Mohit Jangra. (Source: Twitter/BCCI) Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after picking up the wicket of Mohit Jangra. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

Cheteshwar Pujara has been a consistent performer for the Indian team in the longest format of the game. So far in 124 innings he has scored more than 5000 runs at an impressive average of 49.48.

To keep him in good shape, the BCCI named him in the 16-member Saurashtra squad for the Ranji Trophy. With the next almost two months away it will be a good practice for Pujara.

But on Friday the Indian middle order batsman surprised a lot of fans after rolling his arm over. Pujara took to his official Instagram handle where he posted a video of himself celebrating after taking a wicket for Saurashtra against Uttar Pradesh. Pujara dismissed UP’s Mohit Jangra for 7. “The day when I changed my Batsman status to an All-rounder,” he captioned the video.

Pujara had a memorable 2019 with a fantastic performance down under which helped Team India beat Australia at home for the first time since 1947. India overcame a tough mental challenge in Australia. Recalling the period Pujara had spoken at Express Adda and said, “Against Australia, I have realised that (sledging) is always higher at the start of the series.”

“In the 2017 home series against Australia, one of the toughest series I have played, the first two Test matches were tough for us. In the third Test at Ranchi, the left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe was bowling when I was batting at 180. Initially, he was sledging but by the end he told me, ‘If you are not getting out now, we will have to get wheelchairs’.”

“This time, too, there was some sledging at Adelaide in the first Test but eventually they realised that I do not respond. Stay focused and communicate with your partner and, when you are focused, they can’t break you.”

