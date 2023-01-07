scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

BCCI announces appointment of new selection committee, Chetan Sharma to continue as chairman

Chetan Sharma, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath were appointed as the new members of the selection committee.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee," a BCCI release said.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday retained Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the senior men’s selection committee while naming former Test opener Shiv Sundar Das from the Central zone, former seamer Subroto Banerjee from East Zone, Salil Ankola from West Zone and Sridharan Sharath from South Zone as the other members.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022,” a BCCI statement said.

“Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee,” the it added.

On November 18, BCCI had sacked Sharma-led All India Selection Committee following India’s recent T20 World Cup exit. Sharma, a former India international himself, was appointed as Chief Selector back in December 2020.

BCCI had also invited applications for the position of National Selectors and listed out criteria for considerations in its release.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 16:55 IST
