Chetan Sharma appointed new chairman of selectors; Abbey Kuruvilla and Debashis Mohanty in panel

Chetan Sharma played 23 Tests and 65 ODIs. (Express Archive)

Chetan Sharma, former India pacer, was on Thursday appointed chairman of the senior national selection panel while Abbey Kuruvilla and Debashis Mohanty were picked in the five-member team by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

Chetan, 54, represented India in 23 Tests and 65 ODIs during an 11-year-old international career. The highlight of his career was his hat-trick in the 1987 World Cup.

At the age of 16, Sharma started playing first-class cricket for Haryana and made his Test debut aged 18, a year after making his ODI debut against the West Indies in December 1983.

Based on CAC’s recommendations Mr Chetan Sharma, Mr Abey Kuruvilla and Mr Debashish Mohanty have been appointed to the senior selection committee. Mr Sharma will be head the selection panel. Details 👉 https://t.co/05nmQMBAVh pic.twitter.com/XIUDDiRGzY — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2020

CAC comprising Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik met virtually to select the members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men).

The new panel was formed on the sidelines of the BCCI’s 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad. The CAC review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI.

As per the BCCI constitution, the candidate with the most Test caps becomes the chief selector. The three new members will join Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh in the selection committee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd