Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan, 72, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The former opener, who played 40 Tests, is remembered for being Sunil Gavaskar’s partner in numerous Tests in the 1970s. The pair is one of the most successful Indian opening pairs in history.

Chetan Chauhan ji is also tested positive for #COVIDー19. Sending best wishes in his direction too…get well soon, sir. Tough night this one…Big B and Chetan Ji. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 11, 2020

Chauhan was the first player in Test history to score more than 2000 runs without a hundred. He was a heavy scorer of runs in domestic cricket. In international cricket, he had built a reputation of being a gritty fighter.

He scored 3022 runs with Gavaskar in their 59 opening stands, ten of which were over 100. He scored 2084 runs in his career. He also played seven ODIs.

He was also a Lok Sabha MP in the 1990s. He is now a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

He was tested for the virus on Friday. According to reports, he has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital.

