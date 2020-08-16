scorecardresearch
Indian cricket grieves as Chetan Chauhan passes away

Chetan Chauhan made his India debut in 1969 and went on to feature in 40 Tests and 7 ODIs. He shared a great understanding with Sunil Gavaskar as his opening partner.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 16, 2020 6:50:00 pm
India cricketChetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday, August 16. (File)

Former India batsman Chetan Chauhan breathed his last on Sunday, August 16. Chauhan, who had tested positive for coronavirus in July, was undergoing treatment due to kidney failure. He was 73 years old.

From Virender Sehwag to Anil Kumble, several cricketers paid tribute to the 73-year-old on Twitter.

Here are a few reactions:

Chauhan made his India debut in 1969 and went on to feature in 40 Tests and 7 ODIS. He shared a great understanding with Sunil Gavaskar and scored over 3000 runs while batting together. Chauhan also played Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and Delhi and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981.

