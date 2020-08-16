Indian cricket grieves as Chetan Chauhan passes away

Chetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday, August 16. (File)

Former India batsman Chetan Chauhan breathed his last on Sunday, August 16. Chauhan, who had tested positive for coronavirus in July, was undergoing treatment due to kidney failure. He was 73 years old.

From Virender Sehwag to Anil Kumble, several cricketers paid tribute to the 73-year-old on Twitter.

Here are a few reactions:

My deepest condolences to the family and well wishers. #ChetanChauhan ji #omshanti — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 16, 2020

Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones! pic.twitter.com/6dvIlqZ7ke — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 16, 2020

Sad to learn about the demise of #ChetanChauhan . My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti ! — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2020

Saddened by the demise of indian test player #ChetanChauhan ji. Extending my condolences to his family. #rip — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 16, 2020

My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan’s family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2020

Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 16, 2020

Saddened to know about Chetan Chauhan ji passing away. My condolences to his family. — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 16, 2020

Sad news, never got an opportunity to see him play but heard a lot about Ex-Indian test opener #ChetanChauhan RIP Omshanthi 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/3I1Mctk4aN — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 16, 2020

Extremely sad news about Chetan Chauhanji. Deepest condolences to the family 🙏🏻 — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) August 16, 2020

Sad to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan sir, was a fine opening batsmen and forged some great partnerships with Sunny bhai. #COVID19India #ChetanChauhan My deepest condolences to his family and friends.🙏 RIP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2020

Chauhan made his India debut in 1969 and went on to feature in 40 Tests and 7 ODIS. He shared a great understanding with Sunil Gavaskar and scored over 3000 runs while batting together. Chauhan also played Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and Delhi and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981.

