Cherish memories of being in India’s World Cup team: Mayank Agarwal

The year 2019 has been special for Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal. First, he broke into the Indian Test team touring Australia when Prithvi Shaw got injured and then the biggest news of his life came as a call-up to ICC World Cup side. He was included into the side as replacement of injured Vijay Shankar. Although he could not get a chance to play any World Cup match, he returned home with so many memories from the Cup.

“Being part of the ODI team and getting the experience of being at the World Cup was a memory to treasure for me. There was a lot to learn from and good that I managed to spend some time with them,” Agarwal told CricketNext.

Now when Team India is all set to face West Indies and Mayank has again not been included to the side with Shikhar Dhawan returning to fitness. The 28-year-old from Karnataka is focused on preparing himself for the India ‘A’ game against the West Indies ‘A’ for an unofficial Test before he joins the Indian squad for the two-Test series.

“There was a lot to learn from Australia and I have incorporated that into my game. I am practicing and training every day, preparing for the West Indies as it is going to be my first Test trip to the West Indies,” Agarwal, who is part of the India ‘A’ squad for the third unofficial Test beginning on August 6, told the website.

Mayank Agarwal has scored 195 runs in the two Tests against Australia and was part of the historic Test series win down under, averages 65 and already has two impressive fifties at the MCG and SCG.

“Everyone knows that I was having a haircut in Bangalore when I got to know that I was selected for the World Cup side. I was busy preparing with the India ‘A’, having a camp with the team in Bangalore preparing for the West Indies when the call-up came,” Agarwal recalled.