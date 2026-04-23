Chennai Super Kings sign Akash Madhwal as replacement for injured Ayush Mhatre

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday signed Akash Madhwal as the replacement of big hitting batter Ayush Mhatre who was ruled out of the season due to an injury. “Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to injury,” the IPL said in a release.

Madhwal who joined the 5-time champions at a fee of Rs 30 lakh, has previously plied his trade for the Mumbai Indians in 2023 and 2024 before joining the Rajasthan Royals in 2025. He has played 17 IPL matches and has taken 23 wickets. The 32-year-old also has a five-wicket haul to his name, having recorded sensational figures of 5/5 in his debut season for MI in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.